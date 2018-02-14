Complaint filed in Hyderabad against Priya Varrier’s hit song

By | Published: 11:17 am 11:28 am

Hyderabad: A complaint has lodged against the latest sensational song, ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ from ‘Oru Adaar Love’, a Malayalam movie, here in Falaknuma on Wednesday.

A group of youngsters from Farooq Nagar approached the police with a written complaint stating that the lyrics of the song were derogatory and hurting their religious sentiments.

While the song features a romance between a girl and boy, the lyrics of the song played in the background hurt their sentiments, they said.

The police are yet to book a case. It is learned they will proceed only after legal opinion is sought.

The song became a huge hit on social media and the young actress Priya Prakash Varrier’s wink and expressions got her huge popularity and fanbase too.