Complaint lodged against police over Shadnagar encounter

By | Published: 10:29 pm

Hyderabad: A complaint has been lodged with the Uppal police against Cyberabad Commissioner V C Sajjanar and other officials alleging that the four suspects involved in rape-murder of veterinarian were killed in a fake encounter at Shadnagar.

D Praveen Kumar, president of Nenu Saitham, in his complaint alleged Cyberabad Commissioner V C Sajjanar, DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy, DSP Shadnagar Sreedhar Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Mahabubnagar Rema Rajeshwari, Sub inspector Venkateshwarlu and constable Aravind Kumar and others formed into groups and killed the suspects in a staged encounter.

Praveen Kumar demanded registration of FIR against the police officials and invoke 302 (murder) of IPC against them and investigate. The Uppal police said that legal opinion was being sought about the complaint.

