Complaint lodged against Zee News, anchor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A city-based advocate lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad City Police against Zee News Hindi channel and anchor Sudhir Choudhary for allegedly inciting communal disharmony by spreading false news and targeting Muslim community.

Advocate SN Hassan Baqri in his complaint made with Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar stated that the channel and its anchor were disseminating false news and inciting communal disharmony. Hassan Baqri demanded the police to register a case and initiate action accordingly. The police are examining the complaint and the video before taking further action.

