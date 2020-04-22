Complaint made against Arnab Goswami in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: A complaint was made against journalist Arnab Goswami for allegedly defaming Congress Party president Sonia Gandhi and also trying to create a communal divide in the country.

Anil Kumar Yadav, Congress youth leader from Hussainialam approached the police and made a complaint alleging that Arnab Goswami during a television debate of Republic Channel had blamed Congress president Sonia Gandhi for the lynching and murder of Sadhus in Palghar in Maharashtra.

He also stated that Arnab Goswami was trying to give a communal colour to the incident and attempting to provoke communal violence in the country through his television debate shows.

The Hussainialam police took the complaint and forwarded it for legal opinion.

