Complete 2BHK works in 3 months: Nalgonda Collector

By | Published: 7:43 pm

Nalgonda: District Collector Gaurav Uppal on Thursday instructed the officials to complete the construction of double bedroom house at Gollaguda in Nalgonda town within three months.

Gaurav, along with officials of Housing Department, inspected the works of 2BHK houses at Gollaguda and enquired about the status of the construction. The officials explained to the Collector that 336 houses out of total 560 were almost completed except electrical and minor works.

Responding to it, the district Collector directed the contractor to finish and make ready the houses within three months by engaging extra manpower if required. He also directed the officials to prepare a proposal for land aquisition adjacent to the same site for construction of another 1,000 double bedroom houses. Officials of Nalgonda Municipality were also told to take measures to provide drinking water supply to the double bedroom houses through Amruth Scheme.

Project Director of Housing Raj Kumar, Assistant Director of Land Survey Srinivasulu and Executive Engineer of Panchayat Raj Tirupathaiah were along with the Collector.

