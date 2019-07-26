Complete basic infra works of textiles park in three months: Errabelli

By | Published: 7:53 pm

Warangal Rural: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who inspected works of Kakatiya Mega Textiles Park at Shayampet on Friday, directed the officials to complete the land acquisition process by acquiring the remaining 53 acres of the land at the earliest. He also directed them to see that the land oustees get jobs in the park.

Dayakar Rao said works worth Rs 100 crore were underway against a total of Rs 1,100 crore sanctioned for the infrastructure at the textile park. “Once completed, the park, the biggest in the country, would produce garments worth Rs 7,000 crore. The electricity substation was already completed and other works are underway. I want the officials to complete pending works, including the construction of a bridge and compound wall, within three months,” he added.

A total of 1,317 acres of land was acquired for the park. Of which, 1,087 acres is patta land and 230 acres assigned land. The Minister assured the land oustees of providing employment in the park and said nearly one lakh people would get employment within the park. There were still some issues relating to land acquisition, and officials were asked to clear them within three months. Basic infrastructure facilities would also be completed within three months.

The textile park is envisaged to attract investments worth Rs 9,000 crore over the next five years. “Around 15 major textile companies have already come forwarded to set up their industries,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to Government. Parkal MLA Ch Dharma Reddy, TSIIC Managing Director E Narasimha Reddy, District Collector M Haritha and other officials were present at the review meeting.