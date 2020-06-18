Complete check-dam works soon: Nagarkurnool MP

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Nagarkurnool: The District Development, Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) to oversee implementation of the Centre’s schemes was held in Nagarkurnool town on Thursday, which was presided by Nagarkurnool MP P Ramulu. The meeting was attended by MLAs, ZP Chairperson, Collector and other public representatives and government officials.

NREGS works, National Health Mission, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana, Employment Generation Schemes, accelerated irrigation, postal department, ITDA, SC development and other issues were discussed during the committee’s meeting.

Addressing the gathering, MP P Ramulu has stated that under accelerated irrigation, 140 check-dams were sanctioned to be constructed at a cost of Rs 140 Crore and that due to the rainy season already arriving; there was a need to complete the check-dam works soon, so that rainwater could be stored near these check-dams.

He has also sought report on various activities undertaken for employment generation under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and about how many farmers were availing crop insurance through Fasal Bhima Yojana.

District Collector E Sreedhar, addressing the gathering, has detailed-out the duties and responsibilities of the committee members and has sought suggestions from them on the implementation of various schemes under various departments, so that the feedback could be sent to the Centre. He said that 43 schemes under 22 departments came under the ambit of the committee.

He has also expressed confidence in creation of employment on a large-scale in rural areas through NREGS, pointing-out that Telangana was at the top of implementing NREGS across the country, with 70 per cent growth rate.

He however said that there was a need to create more employment through removal of silt from minor irrigation tanks, silt removal from 584 kilometres-long MGKLIS canals, removal of thorny weeds and trees by the side of R&B and Panchayat Raj roads, jungle clearance, development of grazing blocks for sheep, construction of cattle water tanks. He has opined that by convergence of various departments, more could be achieved in efficiency. He has expressed confidence in carrying-out these works under NREGS in the next 4-5 months.

He claimed that 90 per cent survival of Haritha Haram plantation campaign was achieved last year and has said that this year, the district administration was planning to plant 80 lakh saplings across the district.

Achampet MLA G Balaraju, Kalwakurthy MLA Jaipal Yadav, Kollpaur MLA B Harsha Vardhan Reddy, ZP Chairperson P Padmavathi, Joint-Collector Manu Choudhary, Trainee Collector Chitra Mishra, MPPs, Municipal Chairpersons and other district officials participated in the committee’s meeting.

