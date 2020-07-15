Complete circus ground park by August 15: Karimnagar Mayor

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao instructed the construction agency to ready circus ground park for inauguration by August 15 by completing all works. He also instructed contractors to complete both circus ground and multipurpose parks within two months.

The Mayor inspected the ongoing smart city works at circus ground and multipurpose school ground on Wednesday. He enquired about the progress of works by interacting with the representatives of RV consultancy and contractors.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Rao expressed his discontent over the progress of the work. Stating that work was going at snail’s pace, he wanted the construction agency to speed up the work. In order to develop a recreation centre for local people, both circus ground and multipurpose school ground have been developed as part of a smart city programme.

While walking track, food stalls, skywalk, water body, green room, dais, toilets and others have been developed in the circus ground at a cost of Rs 2.60 crore, Amphitheatre, walking track, food court, parking place, and children play ground were designed in multipurpose school at Rs 5.80 crore.

