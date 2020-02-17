Complete construction of check dams in Karimnagar by June 10: Ministers

By | Published: 9:33 pm 9:36 pm

Karimnagar: Ministers Etela Rajender, Koppula Eashwar and Gangula Kamalakar on Monday instructed the officials concerned to complete construction of all check dams proposed in erstwhile Karimnagar district by June 10 to provide water to every acre.

The Ministers held a review meeting with Collectors at collectorate conference hall here and higher officials to discuss the plans to supply water to agricultural lands by completing irrigation projects.

The Ministers urged the officials to complete check dams proposed on rivulets and other water bodies. In order to turn parched lands into green fields, State government has completed Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project in a record time. Barrages and pump houses were completed to draw water from the river Godavari, the Ministers said.

Informing that plenty of water was available in Karimnagar district, they wanted the officials to prepare plans to provide water to tail-end lands by completing projects proposed on SRSP and Manair river.

Officials were instructed to complete relief and rehabilitation package under various projects, they wanted the authorities to prepare plans to fill all tanks in rural areas with Kaleshwaram water.

MLAs Ramesh Babu, Rasamail Balkishan, Sathish Babu, Sunke Ravishankar, Korukanti Chander, D Sridhar Babu, MLC Naradasu Lamxan Rao, Bhanu Prasad Rao, Peddapalli Zilla Parishad chairman Putta Madhukar. Collectors K Shashanka (Karimnagar), Sikta Patnaik (Peddapalli), D Krishna Bhaskar (Rajanna-Sircilla), Ravi (Jagitial) and others participated in the meeting.

