Complete construction of Telangana Secretariat as per schedule

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy directed officials to expedite the construction of the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat building and complete all works as per schedule.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:40 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to expedite the construction of the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat building and complete all works as per schedule. He asserted that there should be no delay in execution of works.

The Minister who inspected the ongoing works for nearly three hours on Wednesday, examined the work progress as per the work chart. As per the schedule, he wanted the works to be taken up parallelly in all blocks and floors. Apart from expediting works pertaining to red sand stone cladding, officials were instructed to complete flooring as well as construction of main entrance, portico and even stairs expeditiously.

Simultaneously, Prashanth Reddy wanted the ceiling and railing works to be completed within a month. He also discussed in detail about works pertaining to progress of main grand entry, fountain, domes, electrical works, and other pending works. He instructed officials to operate in three shifts and also increase the number of workers to complete the works as per schedule.