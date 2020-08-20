Complete development works at brisk pace: Ajay Kumar tells officials

By | Published: 10:10 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar directed officials and contracting agencies to ensure that the new RTC bus stand complex in Khammam town would be ready for public use in January 2021.

He held a meeting reviewing development works in Khammam discussed issues like sanitation, prevention of seasonal diseases, mini Lakaram tank bund works, works related to public toilets, central lighting, street vendors complex, Mission Bhagiratha, RTC bus stand, new Municipal Corporation office, Gollapadu channel, setting up Disaster Response Force and others.

Speaking on the occasion, he wanted the officials to take steps for the completion of construction works of the new RTC bus stand by December end. Similarly the works of municipal corporation should be expedited along with all pending works.

Referring to Mission Bhagiratha works in Khammam city, Ajay Kumar told the contracting agency and the concerned officials to see that households in the municipal corporation would be supplied drinking water beginning from Gandhi Jayanthi that falls on Oct 2.

He informed that under the Chief Minister’s special assurances, Rs 200 crore was sanctioned to Khammam Municipal Corporation. Since there were sufficient funds available, all the pending development works have to be sped up, he said.

Pending CC roads and drains works have to be finished by September end. In order to ensure proper sanitation in the city another 30 Swachh auto-rickshaws have to be purchased in addition to the existing 20 vehicles. Sewerage treatment plant works should be completed by September, he said.

Ajay Kumar suggested establishing a public park with an open gym in each municipal division and to decorate the compound walls of government offices, flyovers and sports complexes with street art.

The District Collector RV Karnan and the Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi explained the measures being taken to complete the development works as per the schedule. Mayor G Papalal, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Additional Collector N Madhusudhan Rao and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .