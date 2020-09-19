Complete developmental works in Huzurabad: Eatala to officials

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Karimnagar: Health Minister Eatala Rajender instructed officials to complete all pending developmental works in Huzurabad constituency. He conducted a review meeting with Panchayat Raj officials to discuss the progress of various developmental works being taken place in Huzurabad segment at BRKR Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Saturday. Progress of CC roads, Gram Panchayat buildings, community halls, graveyards, Rythu Vedikas, Rurban scheme and other pending works was discussed in detail.

Enquiring about the progress of works, the Minister instructed the officials to start all developmental works, which were stalled due to Covid-19 pandemic and complete all of them within the stipulated time frame. Project Director, DRDA, Venkateshwar Rao, Executive Engineer, Panchayatraj, Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Deputy EE, Venkatrajan participated in the meeting.

