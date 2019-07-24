Complete KLIS reverse pumping systems works by Aug 5: Vemula

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Transport, Roads and Buildings and Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashant Reddy on Wednesday wanted the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) authorities to complete all the works pertaining to the reverse pumping system by August 5.

He took stock of the works on the under-construction pumphouse and the cross regulator being installed on the flood flow canal at Rampur in Malyal mandal and Rajeswarraopet in Ibrahimpatnam mandal, which he visited 20 days ago.

Speaking to officials concerned, Vemula said in case of any delay beyond August 5 in completion of the works, disciplinary action would be initiated. Five pumping units were continuously in operation at Medigadda and two at Annaram barrage.

He said 0.60 tmc water should reach Pochampadu through the flood flow canal. It can be made possible only by completing the pumphouses on the canal at the earliest. He said he was taking stock of the works as desired by the Chief Minister, to ensure that the works are completed without any delay.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter