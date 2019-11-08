Complete Komaticheruvu necklace road by March: Harish Rao

By | Published: 12:16 am

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday instructed officials to complete the works on the 2.5-km long necklace road along Komaticheruvu, which is being developed into a model mini tank bund, by March 2020.

Speaking to officials after a powerpoint presentation on the necklace road development by architect Samvada Pradhan at the Collectorate, the Minister said the proposed necklace road will have something for everyone — from a one-year-old child to a 60-year-old person. In addition to old Komaticheru bund, Rao said the administration will build another 1.5 km necklace road, taking the total length to 2.5 Km.

Saying that the necklace road will have cycling track, walking track, food court, child-friendly seating, granite seating, revetment, among others, Rao said the cycling track will have ramps to make it a thrill ride. He said they will divide the work into five zones naming it A, B, C, D, and E divisions. The government will spend Rs 25 crore on the total project. Works on C and D zones will be taken up immediately with an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore.

Harish Rao asked officials to design a plan for the remaining three zones in coordination with Pradhan. He directed them to launch the works of walking and cycling tracks on Friday. Collector P Venkatrami Reddy, Joint Collector M Padmakar, Municipal, Engineering and other officials were present.

