Complete land purification by July 10: Etela tells officials

Published: 12:54 am

Karimnagar: Health Minister Etela Rajender instructed the officials to complete land purification processes by July 10 and submit village-wise details in a booklet form to him.

Stating farmers consider land as a form of their self-respect, Minister wanted the revenue officials to speedup land purification processes.

Instead of forcing them to make rounds around Tahsildhar offices, all eligible farmers should be provided pattadar passbooks, the Minister advised while conducting review meeting on the development of Huzurabad constituency at Collectorate conference hall here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajender directed officials to complete Mission Bhagiratha works in all villages and mandals and provide drinking water to each and every house. Besides repairing breached check dams, works of new check dams should also be taken up.

He also directed minor irrigation officials to complete pending works of Mission Kakatiya. Works of road bridges, new BT roads, CC roads, and pending double bedroom houses should also be completed, he instructed.

Minister advised officials to take action against those contractors who delayed road works. He asked authorities to take measures to ensure that government welfare schemes reach needy people, Kalyanalaxmi cheques should be provided to all eligible people who made application to avail benefit.

Rajender instructed the Commissioners of Huzurabad and Jammikunta municipalities to submit details of works taken up with Rs 70 crores in urban bodies.

Talking about schools, he wanted Education Department officials to take up rationalisation of teachers and provide new furniture to schools where there is no furniture.

Parks, drainages, central lighting, graveyards, vegetable markets, mutton market, and agriculture markets should also be developed in the constituency.

