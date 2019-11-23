Complete Madaram jatara arrangements by Sankranti: Mulugu Collector

By | Published: 7:21 pm

Mulugu: District Collector C Narayana Reddy directed the officials of departments concerned to take steps to complete the works of Medaram jatara by Sankranti festival.

Addressing officials at a meeting held to review the progress of works on Saturday, the Collector asked the officials to take up the works on a war-footing. “Mulugu Revenue Divisional Officer and SS Tadvai mandal tahsildhar should be present at the filed by noon every day and submit the reports as and when required,” he said adding that the assistant engineers concerned and deputy executive engineers must stay at Medaram to see the progress of the works, while the executive engineers should visit the place in the morning and evening.

Stating that the tendering process of each department was completed, the Collector asked the officials to take steps to launch the works and also asked them to post the photos on the progress of the works on the specially created WhatsApp group. “Works should begin from Monday and reports on the progress should be submitted for every hour,” he said and added that the attendance should also be marked on the App. He directed them to call for tenders for pitching tents and constructing the water tanks.

“By identifying the deepest points in the Jampanna vagu (rivulet), the officials should appoint six people to see that the devotees would not enter those points,” he added. He also asked the officials not compromise on the quality of the works.

The biennial Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma jatara is scheduled to be held from February 5 to 8 next year and the State government had allocated Rs 75 crore for the works to the conduct of jatara.

