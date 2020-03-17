Complete Punjagutta steel bridge works by July: GHMC Mayor to officials

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan directed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to complete the Punjagutta steel bridge works by July and ensure there is least inconvenience to road users while executing the works.

GHMC is constructing the steel bridge at a cost of about Rs. 5.95 crore to facilitate smooth flow of traffic from Muffakam Jah College towards Nagarjuna Circle at Punjagutta.

The Mayor along with senior officials of GHMC inspected the foundation works on Monday. Instructions were issued to officials to ensure there is no disturbance to the graves in the adjacent graveyard.

More importantly, they were instructed to clear the debris and earth from the worksite immediately without dumping them on the roadside.

The Mayor said though the bridge foundation was five metres wide, the carriageway over the bridge would be 11 metres wide and appealed to people to cooperate with the municipal corporation in completing the works at the earliest, said a press release.

Vehicle damaged

A parked motorcycle was damaged during a demolition drive by GHMC at Punjagutta here on Monday.

