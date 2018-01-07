Complete Rs 500 crore EGS works within 3 months: Jupally

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Jupally Krishna Rao on Saturday directed department officials to complete Rs 500 crore-worth Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) works within three months.

He held a review meeting with the officials at Rural Development Commissioner office. Speaking on the occasion, he said all the EGS job card holders should get 100 days of work without fail. The Minister directed officials to prepare a schedule for 2017-18 with a prime focus on benefiting all EGS workers.

Rao set a deadline for the completion of panchayat raj buildings, Vikuntadhamas, school toilets and farm ponds by the end of March 31. “By using EGS workers, the State government is constructing pucca buildings for gram panchayats and toilets in government schools,” he said and added that the officials should ensure every house had a toilet by the end of this year.

The Minister wanted the amount deposited in the suspended accounts of EGS works deposited in the accounts of job card holders. “Under the EGS works, horticulture crops should be raised and awareness camps should also be conducted in this regard,” the Minister said.

He wanted plans to be drafted to develop new nurseries for the next round of Telanganaku Haritha Haram programme. PR Commissioner Neetu Kumari and other officials participated in the meeting.