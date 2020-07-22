Complete Rythu Vedikas in time: Minister to officials

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Peddapalli: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar instructed officials to complete Rythu Vedikas within the time frame.

The Minister laid the foundation for the construction of Rythu Vedika in Abbapur of Julapalli mandal on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Eashwar said in order to provide a common platform for farmers to share their views, the Telangana government has decided to construct a Rythu Vedika for every 5,000 acres by spending Rs 22 lakh. A total of 2,604 Vedikas would be constructed across the State.

Vedikas would help farmers to discuss the sowing of crops, yield, profits and other issues. Besides debates and meetings, vedikas would also be utilised as godowns to store crops.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhukar, MLA D Manohar Reddy, Collector Bharati Hollikeri and others participated in the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .