Complete the 15 check dams on river Manjeera in 40 days: Harish

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Medak: Finance Minister, T Harish Rao has instructed the officials to expedite the construction of 15 proposed check dams across the river Manjeera in Medak and Sanagreddy districts. Saying that he will review the progress of works for every 10 days, Rao has asked them to complete the construction of these check dams within 40 days’ time.

During a review meeting with officials and public representatives of Medak and Sangareddy district in Medak on Friday, Rao has said that they have proposed check dams, which altogether have of 0.2TMCft storage capacity, will irrigate 15,000 to 20,000 acres in Narsapur, Sangareddy and Medak Assembly Constituencies. While Narsapur of Constituency was having 11 check dams, the rest two Constituencies were having two each.

Saying that the check dams will fill the groundwater table since they will remain filled with the water round the year, Rao has said that the farmers will find enough water to irrigate their fields.

Stating that they were constructing another 28 check dams on Haldi Stream in Medak district, Rao has said that they will release the Kaleshwaram water into Haldi stream through Kondapochamma Sagar. Once the Kaleshwaram water is released into Manjeera river and Haldi stream, the Minister has observed that the Sangareddy and Medak districts will benefit the most.

