Complete TRS membership drive by Aug 10, says KTR

Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday wanted the party functionaries to complete the membership drive by August 10. Reviewing the enrollment progress in Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Chevella Parliamentary constituencies with the legislators and persons-in-charge of the constituencies concerned at Telangana Bhavan, he said basti and division level committees of the organisation should be in place by August 20.

Every committee should have 50 per cent representation for SC, ST, BC and minorities, while each Assembly constituency should have 50,000 members enrolled as part of the drive. The enrollment is in progress at a brisk pace.

He said party workers and leaders should take development activities of the government to the people in a big way. It was because of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision that the capital city of Hyderabad was free from water and power shortage. TRS emerged as a major political force to be reckoned with in the State. As an organisation, it should be strengthened further by making the membership drive a success, Rama Rao stressed.

MLA P Sabita Indra Reddy said the TRS membership, which crossed the 50-lakh mark in a short span of time, was no mean achievement. Divisional level committees, to be formed by August 10, would spearhead the party activities in an effective manner. Life insurance cover being extended to the party members would benefit their families.

