Complicated Covid patient survives at Continental

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: Doctors at Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad, on Monday said that they successfully treated a 59-year-old patient who had tested positive for both Covid-19 and swine flu, apart from suffering from pre-existing medical conditions including diabetes, hypertension and chronic diseases of kidney and heart.

Though initial tests showed positive for swine flu and negative for Covid, a repeat test conducted showed the patient was positive for coronavirus too.

Not just being tested for two deadly viruses, the patient was on the verge of developing multi-organ damage syndrome, with complications associated with his kidneys, bleeding rectum etc., said Dr Nalini N, Senior Pulmonologist, Continental Hospitals.

It took three weeks to bring the patient out of immediate danger and post that he was put through a series of treatment protocols to ensure his condition improves. And on day 43 from the time of admission to the hospital, after the patient tested negative for Covid-19 and H1N1 viruses, he was discharged.

“However, the patient is being remotely monitored to ensure no relapse occurs in the future,” added Dr Palepu Gopal, Chief of Critical Care and Senior Intensivist, Continental Hospitals.

