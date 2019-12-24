Composer Devi Sri Prasad on cloud nine

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Telugu music sensation Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) created waves across in the music industry with his array of work. And it is time for gratitude as he reaped rewards in the form of awards. The star musician has bagged nine awards for his work including Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam at a recent awards function.

The ace music composer had delivered outstanding background music which is one of the highlights in Rangasthalam. His current work in the upcoming flick Sarileru Neekevvaru of Superstar Mahesh Babu, too, is also being praised.

The movie will be hitting screens for Sankranti 2020. There has been quite a buzz for the music and the singles in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Lakhs of TikTok videos are circulated across social media circles like wildfire. The fourth single, Sarileru Neekevvaru Anthem which was released on Monday, too, enthralled fans.

DSP recorded the theme song with the Macedonian symphony orchestra and legendary singer Shankar Mahadevan crooned the song. The making video is trending all over already. At this high time, Devi Sri Prasad received the award and his fans and music lovers lauded the young composer.

Upon receiving the awards, DSP thanked everyone who had supported him in his journey. “ThankU all 4 always Loving & Supporting Me & My Music n Makin me Win Hearts & Awards ThankU @filmfare 4 these lovely 9 black ladies.. ThankU Team #Rangasthalam 4 my 9th Lov to Suku Darling @aryasukku This enormous LOVE makes me wanna Work More n More,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

