Comprehensive development plan for Jammikunta, Huzurabad towns soon

The move came after Health Minister Eatala Rajender suggested an action plan for speedy, planned and sustainable growth of Huzurabad and Jammikunta towns, during a meeting held here on Wednesday

By | Published: 11:57 pm 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: The authorities will come up with a comprehensive city development plan for Huzurabad and Jammikunta municipalities with the next one week. Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar constituted an officials team which will tour both the towns and submit a detailed action plan in this regard.

The move came after Health Minister Eatala Rajender suggested an action plan for speedy, planned and sustainable growth of Huzurabad and Jammikunta towns, during a meeting held here on Wednesday. The Minister assured of bringing in a visible change in both the towns through effective implementation of the comprehensive city development plan over the next six months. Both the towns will be developed into model towns focusing on development of central lighting system, drinking water, sanitation, parks, footpaths, integrated markets, crematoriums, dumping yards, development and beautification of tank bunds and an Outer Ring Road among others over the next one year.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister pointed out that Rs 50 crore were sanctioned to Huzurabad municipality and another Rs 40 crore to Jammikunta municipality during his previous tenure as the Finance Minister. He asked the officials to use the funds within prescribed period and complete the pending works. He wanted them to specially focus on waterlogging areas including mosquito-breeding areas and take necessary measures to end the menace. He suggested that the development plan should be prepared to meet the needs of citizens for next 100 years.

Huzurabad Municipal chairperson G Radhika, vice-chairperson Nirmala, Jammikunta Municipal chairman Rajeshwara Rao, vice-chairperson Swapna, Director of Municipal Administration Satyanarayana and other municipal officials also attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .