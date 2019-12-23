Comprehensive plan in place for Khammam: Transport Minister

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Khammam: A comprehensive plan has been adopted for developing Khammam city, said Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar. He said development works worth Rs 100 crore were being executed in the city and directed the officials to complete the works by end of summer.

The Minister along with Collector RV Karnan and Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, toured many areas in the city on bicycles. The Minister inspected drainages and interacted with residents enquiring about drinking water supply and internal roads. He said special care was being taken to develop the villages which were merged into Khammam Municipal Corporation.

Ajay Kumar told the residents not to throw garbage on roads, instead dump it in compactor bins. He asked officials to ensure that garbage was lifted by 7 am every day. He directed the municipal officials to serve notices to owners of vacant plots and clear garbage on sites. The indoor stadium works at Pavilion Grounds should be completed at the earliest, he added.

Later in the day, Minister Ajay Kumar along with Mayor G Papalal, Collector Karnan, Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal and Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, launched traffic signals. He said CCTV cameras were being installed in the city at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

Traffic signals are being installed in Khammam city to address traffic congestion on roads. He launched traffic singles at five main traffic junctions — Kinnera point, Mayuri centre, ZP centre, Nayabazar centre and Anand Vihar centre.

In another couple of days traffic signals would be set up at some more junctions for traffic regulation, Ajay Kumar said while asking officials to coordinate with departments concerned to clear footpath encroachments.

He appealed to the people to follow traffic rules and cooperate with police. ACP PV Ganesh and other officials were present.

