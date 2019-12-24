Computer Society of India national meet in Vizag

By | Published: 4:55 pm

Visakhapatnam: The prestigious two-day Computer Society of India annual National Conference will be organised on February 20 and 21 next year. The theme of the conference is ‘Edge Computing, Process Automation thru Robotics, Industry 4.0 & Cognitive Technology’ (EPIC). The brochure for EPIC-2020 was released on Tuesday by the chief patron of the event, chairman and managing director of RINL-Visakhapatnam steel plant P K Rath in the presence of CSI Executive committee. The newly designed website www.csi-vizag.org/epic was also launched by him on the occasion for its wide publicity.

Speaking on the occasion, Rath noted that it was a relevant subject in the present scenario and the Edge Computing and Process Automation would definitely revolutionise the industry and contribute for cost reduction.

The conference will serve as a forum for the industries, government bodies, academia, MNCs, NGOs, professionals and students to share, interact and exchange their knowledge and experience. Also, how the ensuing disruptive technologies are changing today’s society and the industry in particular leading to the evolution of latest development in cutting edge Industry 4.0 solutions in the entire organisational eco-system.

According to the CSI Local Chapter Secretary, Dr. B G Reddy, around 20 renowned speakers across India will deliver lectures in conference and CSI is requesting all IT professionals to utilise this opportunity and participate in a big numbers.

