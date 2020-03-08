Con artistes are on the prowl, warn Cybercrime cops

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Following one’s favourite actor on social media is a craze for many. Imagine getting a friend request from that actor or having long conversations!

Before going over the moon, here’s what cybercrime police officials in the city have to say.

Con artistes are on the prowl, creating fake social media accounts in the names of celebrities to target their fans, and once they fall into the trap, to cheat them in different ways, including looting their bank accounts.

They can use any trending name, from an actor, actress, musician, television actor, fashion model, comedian or sports player.

“Out of excitement, people accept the friend request and start long conversations and exchange their phone numbers too. They assume they are speaking to the celebrity and usually keep it as a secret. It is here that the conmen succeed,” says a cybercrime official.

One such case of a person trying to befriend women after introducing himself as Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda came to light recently in the city. The conman, who was arrested earlier this week, circulated a mobile phone number claiming it to be of the actor. As people including women started calling on the phone number, the conman told them he wanted to meet them. The matter reached the actor’s staff, who approached the Cybercrime police station.

Instances of con artists using pictures of celebrities and creating fake accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter are not uncommon. “Generally, the fraudsters create the accounts to befriend women or develop friendship with others and later cheat them on some or the other pretext,” said KVM Prasad, ACP, Cyber Crime.

This is a common fraud across the world, officials point out, adding that however, in Hyderabad there were only a handful of such attempts at cheating people using the names of celebrities.

“This is a rare case that we are coming across. It is advisable that people be careful while attending to phone calls, friend requests on social media platforms and calling up on unverified phone numbers they get in WhatsApp groups,” advised the ACP.

