Concert for a cause on June 21 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sparsh Hospice, a 70-bed and Telangana’s biggest facility for comfort and pain relief of terminal cancer patients, is coming up in an acre land at Khajaguda at an estimated cost of Rs13.13 crores.

Construction for the 60,000 sft facility has already begun and will be completed at the earliest as per the availability and pace at which the funds are raised, according to a press release.

To generate funds for the hospice, ‘Sparsh Nite 2019, a Concert for a Cause’ with singing legend Shankar Mahadevan is being organised at Shilpakala Vedika on June 21, said Ram Mohan Rao CEO of Sparsh, Mallikarjun, President of Rotary club of Banjara Hills, Raghu Kunche and Shashi Preetham, music directors. “Through this concert which will be an annual affair, we hope to raise Rs 1 crore,” said Rao.

The donor passes available from Rs 750 onwards could be booked on www.bookmyshow.com. The philanthropic individuals and organisations were requested to support and informed that donations to Sparsh Hospice were exempted under section 80G of Income Tax. More details can be had over Ph.7337537576 / 8686366666, the release added.

