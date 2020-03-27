Concerted efforts by Khammam villagers in corona fight

By | Published: 12:17 am

Khammam: Right from the district headquarters, towns and to remote villages in agency areas in erstwhile Khammam district lockdown being imposed by State and Central governments is maintained by public without any coercion from anyone.

For instance in Madhira mandal in Khammam 26 villages closed entry for outsiders in a bid to maintain social distancing. They put barricades of bushes, bullock carts, tractors, wooden logs and dumping mounds of soil on roads.

The residents in villages in agency mandal of Cherla in Kothagudem district have also taken both lockdown and social distancing seriously to prevent spread of coronavirus. The residents on border villages have laid branches of wild bushes on the roads connecting Chhattisgarh and Odisha to hinder movements of vehicles.

At Bhimunigudem of Bhadrachalam mandal the local sarpanch Madakam Pothamma is standing guard at the village entry point checking the entry and exit of people.

Meanwhile, the travellers bound for their native places in Andhra Pradesh from Hyderabad forced to wait at Aswaraopet on AP-Telangana borders as the local police not allowed them to move ahead. The distribution of newspapers is also affected at many places as hawkers refused to distribute the newspapers with the spreading of rumours that coronavirus stays alive for long on papers.

The police in Bhadradri Kothagudem are in a state of terror with the news of Kothagudem DSP contracting novel coronavirus. Following the directions of Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt, health personnel have been spraying sodium hypochlorite solution to disinfect police stations.

On the other hand industrial unit ITC Limited’s Paperboards and Specialty Papers Division at Sarapaka near Bhadrachalam has shut down the production on temporary basis with paying applicable wages to the workers.

The unit head B Markarand in a statement informed that the shutdown process initiated on March 25 will be complete by Thursday. The decision to close the plant is taken to comply with government orders to prevent spread of coronavirus, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .