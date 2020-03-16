Conclave on startups to be conducted

By | Published: 12:32 am 3:27 pm

GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad and All India MSME Association are jointly organising a one-day conclave on ‘Creating Startup Eco System’ at GITAM Hyderabad campus here on March 21.

The conclave is meant for creating awareness on the entrepreneurial journey from ideation to commercialisation of the business idea. It aims at providing insights on the promotional schemes, subsidies and support system that various institutions are providing to start-ups and entrepreneurs in India.

The event comprises panel discussions, success stories, challenges, activities, and talks by experts which will throw light on the entrepreneurial journey. Interested students, research scholars, faculty and budding entrepreneurs can register by March 16. A certificate of participation will be given to each participant. For registration, contact on 98490 66459 / 91770 27033 or email to [email protected].

