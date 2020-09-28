Conditional bail for TVV secretary

While granting bail, the court asked TVV secretary Menhcu Sandeep not to leave the State without prior permission and to surrender his passport

Hyderabad: A special court for NIA cases here has granted conditional bail to Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) secretary Menchu Sandeep, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on charges of supporting the activities of the CPI (Maoist).

While granting bail, the court asked Sandeep not to leave the State without prior permission and to surrender his passport.

According to NIA sources, Sandeep was receiving guidance from the Maoist party on organising protests to wage a war against the State and to lure college students and youth to join the TVV by addressing their problems and highlighting other issues.

