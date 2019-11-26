Condolences pour in for former Osmania University VC

By | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: The faculty, staff and students of Osmania University expressed condolences over the demise of Prof V Ramakistayya, former Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, who passed away on November 22. The academic fraternity (teaching and non-teaching) of the campus assembled on Monday afternoon to place on record their sense of gratitude and appreciation for the valuable services rendered by Prof V Ramakistayya over the years.

Prof Ramakistayya was born in Munugodu, Nalgonda District in 1932 and was the OU topper in M Com. He went on to serve the University and Telangana State with distinction in various capacities. According to the OU faculty, Prof V Ramakistayya was a committed academician and an able administrator.

He worked as the Director of Academic Audit Cell, Dean of College Development Council and Registrar of Osmania University, Chairman of APPSC between 1986-1992 and 18th Vice- Chancellor of OU between 1996 and 1999. He is credited with the task of streamlining the university functioning and setting up of four specific inter-disciplinary centres of excellence to promote teaching and research.

