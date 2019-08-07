Condolences pour in for Telangana Chinnamma

By | Published: 11:14 pm

Hyderabad: Governor ESL Narasimhan, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, TRS working president KT Rama Rao, Ministers, legislators and others condoled the demise of former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday night.

They recalled her services to the nation and being a people’s leader. They extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Governor Narasimhan said he was deeply saddened by the demise of Sushma Swaraj. He recalled that she was a gifted orator who was also one of the most popular woman national leaders in the political history of India.

“She left her indelible mark on every position that she held during her illustrious political career. She was loved and admired by millions in the nation. With her sudden demise, the country has lost an outstanding Parliamentarian and the vacuum caused by her death cannot be filled,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday night, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief at the demise of the former Union Minister and conveyed his condolences to bereaved family members. He praised her services to the nation in different capacities and stated that her loss was irreplaceable.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Ministers A Indra Karan Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, legislators including Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao and several others also mourned the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj and extended their condolences to the family.

Rama Rao took to Twitter to recall his association with her and also how she supported the separate Statehood cause of Telangana. He said every time he met her, he came out with more admiration for the warmth she exuded and grace of her reception.

“A true leader, who gave the confidence to Indians in distress anywhere in the world that help was just one tweet away. You will be missed by all Madam. Telangana people will forever remember her support to the statehood cause. RIP (rest in peace) Chinnamma,” he said.

Former MP K Kavitha and B Vinod Kumar too expressed their grief and shared their association with the BJP senior leader in the Parliament. Sharing one of her favourite speeches of Sushma Swaraj, Kavitha said that she always admired the former for her extraordinary oratory skills.

“It’s hard to believe that Sushma Swaraj Ji is no more. My heartfelt condolences to her family and a huge fan base,” she tweeted. Vinod Kumar stated that Sushma Swaraj extended her complete support for separate Statehood for Telangana and played a crucial role as the Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha in the passage of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

State BJP leaders mourn Sushma’s passing

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday mourned the passing of party’s veteran leader and former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj.

The State BJP president Dr K Laxman said Sushma Swaraj’s passing had left a void not just in the BJP but for the country that cannot be filled.

Laxman recalled Sushma Swaraj’s ties with Telangana saying she was a leader who tirelessly worked for creation of Telangana State both inside and outside of the Parliament. Her commitment to the cause of Telangana Statehood earned her the sorbiquet of ‘Telangana’s Chinnamma’, Laxman said.

Laxman paid rich tributes Sushma Swaraj saying her services to the country as well to Delhi as that State’s first woman Chief Minister.

Among those who joined Laxman in paying tributes were former Union Minister and senior party leader Bandaru Dattatreya, MLA Raja Singh, and party leaders N Indrasena Reddy, Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, Chinta Sambamurthy, and Krishna Sagar Rao.

