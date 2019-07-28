Condolences pour in for Jaipal Reddy

By | Published: 10:23 am 10:58 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday expressed deep condolences over the death of former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy. Recollecting Jaipal Reddy’s services to the country, Chandrashekhar Rao described Jaipal Reddy as a good parliamentarian.

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Former Congress party president Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet: “I am sorry to hear about the sad demise of former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Jaipal Reddy. He was an outstanding parliamentarian, great son of Telangana and he dedicated his entire life to public service. My deepest condolence to his family and friends.”

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted he was “sorry to hear of the passing of Jaipal Reddy. He was a thinking person’s politician and an outstanding Parliamentarian. My condolences to his family and his many associates.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said “Jaipal Reddy had years of experience in public life. He was respected as an articulate speaker and effective administrator. Saddened by hi demise. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this hour of grief.”

Governor ESL Naraismhan in a message condoled the passing of the Congress party leader and said “the State lost a great leader and a parliamentarian.”

State BJP president Dr K Laxman in a statement said he was pained at the news of the passing away of Jaipal Reddy. He was a voice of people, especially when in opposition parties in the Assembly and Parliament and his passing a severe loss to the people of Telangana.

The Congress party for Telangana N Uttam Kumar Reddy said he was deeply saddened and pained at the demise of Jaipal Reddy. In a message, Uttam Kumar Reddy said Jaipal Reddy was one of the greatest sons of Telangana and that he followed a life of principles, probity and secularism. “His passing is a huge personal loss to me and the Congress party,” he said.

Among those expressing condolences was Agriculture Minister Singireddy Nirajnan Reddy, who in a message said Jaipal Reddy had brought respect and glory to Palamuru region through his services to the country as a Minister and as a Parliamentarian. He also recalled that Jaipal Reddy had received the Best Parliamentarian award and the deceased leader was known for his sincerity of purpose and dedication to the tasks he took up.

Leaders cutting across political parties paid tributes to Jaipal Reddy and recalled his services to the people of the country and Telangana. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and A Indrakaran Reddy, MLAs T Harish Rao and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and former MP Kalvakunta Kavitha.

