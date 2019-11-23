Conduct field visits to resolve dairy farmers’ issues: Talasani Srinivas

By | Published: 7:49 pm

Hyderabad: To provide better services to dairy farmers and cattle breeders, the State government decided to make it mandatory for the officials to conduct field visits at least twice a week. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, directed the officials to conduct field visits and resolve issues faced by dairy farmers and cattle breeders at regular intervals.

At a review meeting held at his office on Saturday, Srinivas Yadav took strong objection to the attitude of a few officials who were being callous towards implementation of the ongoing schemes like sheep and cattle distribution, cattle vaccination, and fish distribution among others. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched some revolutionary schemes in the State and has allocated huge budget for the purpose. But due to negligent attitude of some officials, the schemes are not progressing at the desired pace. Stringent action will be taken against officials who do not abide government instructions,” he warned.

Pointing out that the State government spent a whopping Rs 5,000 crore on sheep distribution scheme to make the State number one in meat production, the Minister sought to know how many beneficiaries were in possession of the sheep distributed by the State government. He alleged that due to negligence of the officials at the field level, sheep and cattle vaccination did not even reach 70 per cent of its targets. He also blamed the officials for delay in payment of insurance claims for sheep and cattle in case of their death and directed the authorities concerned to expedite the insurance processing and ensure justice to farmers.

Srinivas Yadav asked the officials also to focus on increasing milk production, artificial insemination programme for cattle, quality services through toll free number 1962, and also vaccination programmes. It was decided to establish a monitoring cell at the department headquarters in Hyderabad and also depute a team of three officials to examine purchase of new medicines for animals. He asserted that unless the officials put their best efforts, eligible persons will not benefit from the government schemes.

