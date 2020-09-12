‘Conduct local bodies MLC elections soon’

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Zilla Parishad Chairman and members appealed to the State Election Commissioner (SEC) C. Parthasarathi to conduct Nizamabad local bodies council elections as the delay in conduct of elections was affecting the development works.

The Nizamabad ZP Chairman Dadannagari Vittal Rao, ZPTC members Bajireddi Jagan, Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Sumana Reddy, Bharathi met the SEC Parthasarathi here on Saturday and submitted a memorandum on local bodies elections.

The ZP Chairman Vittal Rao said that SEC gave notification to the local bodies MLC notification in March 2020, but due to Covid-19, the elections were postponed several times. Due to the postponement, local bodies’ representatives are unable to perform development activities owing to the election code.

