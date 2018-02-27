Conduct LPCET by March 15, says Hyderabad High Court

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the High Court at Hyderabad, comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi, made it clear that the Language Pundit Common Entrance Test (LPCET) to fill seats in language pundit courses in Telangana has to be conducted by March 15.

The bench dismissed an appeal filed by the Telangana government. Earlier, VPT College filed a writ petition complaining that though the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) permitted them to offer course in Language Pundit, the government did not conduct it and consequently, the seats remained vacant. A single judge directed the government to conduct the test. This was challenged in the writ appeal.

The government contended that the present duration of the course was of nine months and it wanted it to be in a two-year format and hence approaced the NCTE. The bench reminded that the NCTE had granted permission for the present course with nine months and LPCET had to be conducted.

Plea against illegal construction

GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy on Monday approached the High Court with a fresh contempt plea against some private individuals. The civic authority alleged that the contemnors first occupied nearly 900 square yards of park land on Road No 9, Jubilee Hills. They then proceeded to seek building permission with a false municipal number. GHMC officials simply relied on the number of the link document and gave permission for raising a structure in the land. GHMC counsel Sampath Prabhakar Reddy pointed out that the alleged owners — M Laxmi Bai, Aruna Bai, M Raghavendranath and M Suma Latha — obtained permissions by playing fraud. The GHMC cancelled the building permission and issued notices to Laxmi Bai and others and also said it would demolish whatever structures they had raised there. The private parties approached the High Court in September 2017 complaining of harassment by the GHMC. The court asked both of them to maintain restraint. The private parties were asked not to raise any structures there. On Monday, the GHMC chief told the court that contrary to the HC order, they were erecting blue sheets around the plot and have started flooring work inside the park.

Breather for former CS in contempt plea

A two-judge bench of the High Court at Hyderabad granted time to former Chief Secretary Shekhar Prasad Singh in a contempt petition. The bench, comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice J Uma Devi, was dealing with a complaint by N Indrasena Reddy, a social engineer. The petitioner alleged that Singh had disobeyed the court by not implementing its orders passed in a PIL. The writ plea was against the inaction of the Telangana government in constituting a commission under section 3 of the Telangana State Commission for Debt Relief (Small Farmers, Agricultural Labourers and Rural Artisans) Act, 2016. The writ plea was disposed of with a direction to the Telangana government to constitute the commission within three months. The present contempt said the commission was constituted within three months from August 2017. The bench granted the contemnor a week to file his response.

Plea against ICICI Bank officials adjourned

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice J Uma Devi, adjourned a contempt petition against two officers of ICICI Bank. The contempt petition was filed by Sree Balaji Centrifugal Castings against B Sri Ram, authorised officer, and Sreedhar, branch manager, ICICI Bank for not obeying the court order. According to the petitioner, he had earlier filed a writ plea challenging the action of the ICICI Bank in taking possession of the property belonging to the petitioner firm under the Sarfaesi Act. The court had directed ICICI Bank to restore physical possession of the said property to the petitioner. The bench, on filing of application of extension of time by the respondents, adjourned the matter.

Court upholds legistature quota on Wakf Board

A two-judge bench of the High Court, comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi, upheld the quota meant for legislatures (MLA and MLC) in the governing body of Wakf Board of Andhra Pradesh. The bench was hearing a writ appeal filed by the AP Wakf Board questioning an order of a single judge permitting constitution of the governing body without filling the said vacancy. The AP government had issued notification last August declaring that elections for members from MLA, MLC and Muthavalli categories alone will be held. The petitioner contended that rules were changed in such a way that only ruling party MLA get elected by reducing the number. The single judge had granted interim stay on the formation of Wakf Board but permitted elections. Later, on an application to vacate the order, the court declared that without filling this quota, the governing body can be notified and constituted. This order was challenged.