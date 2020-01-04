Conference in Hyderabad on Impact of Current Events by VJIM

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Hyderabad: A three-day international conference on Impact of Current Events on the Future of Business was organised at Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management (VJIM). The conference, supported by Association of Management Development Institutions in South Asia (AMDISA) and sponsored by AICTE, was attended by several industry experts and academics.

The inaugural address at the conference was delivered by Narayanasamy Rajashekar, CFO, Sanofi Healthcare (India), who dwelled on the rapidly occurring political, legal, policy, social and technological developments such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Machine Learning, Brexit, Demonetisation, GST, China-US Trade War, that were transforming the business arena like never before.

In his keynote address, entrepreneur, Dr S Ram Kumar, detailed the ways to overcome the negative impacts on businesses by stressing on indigenously relevant technologies and by meeting the local needs.

Sanjay Bobde, Lead Consultant, National Institute for Smart Government, Vijay Raghavan, The Johanniter International, Rohit Swarup, Explora School of Design, Pradeep Shenoy, Senior Divisional Manager, LIC, Vinod Menon, CEO, Corpcom Studio were the key speakers at the conference.

Dr D N Rao, President, Vignana Jyothi and Dr Ch S Durgaprasad, Director, VJIM, General Secretary, K Harishchandra Prasad and others also participated in the conference.

