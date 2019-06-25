Conference on Agriculture, Nutrition and Health to begin on Wednesday in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Hyderabad: Research institutions involved in the field of food production, nutrition and health care are organising the fourth international ‘Agriculture, Nutrition, and Health’ (ANH) Academy Week’ in the city from Wednesday.

The week-long international conference will feature 350 attendees from different parts of the world. Experts will share and discuss innovative research being conducted in agriculture, nutrition and health, and how that research can be implemented in real time, a press release said.

The conference is being jointly hosted by global research network ANH Academy, led by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine’s (LSHTM) IMMANA programme (Innovative Methods and Metrics for Agriculture and Nutrition Actions), and the CGIAR Research Program on Agriculture for Nutrition and Health (A4NH).

This year, the Academy Week is being held in partnership with the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) along with other partners.

