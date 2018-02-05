Conference on Artificial Intelligence at MLRIT

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: A two-day International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Computing was organised by CSE and IT Departments, MLRIT.

In his address, the Principal of the Institution Dr Srinivasa Rao said the next big way into computing is Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Computing and added that cognitive systems with proper thinking, reasoning and remembering can benefit the society a great deal.

The Secretary of MLRIT M Rajashekar Reddy said the students and faculty members should explore all the possibilities and benefit from the conference and improve their skill set and publish more number of papers in future.

The conference which was attended by the institution chairman, M Laxman Reddy was also addressed by Dr Suresh Chandra Satpathi and Dr Bapi Raju, according to a press release.