Conference on bone marrow transplant in Paediatrics held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Secunderabad in association with Indian Academy of Paediatricians (IAP), twin cities, organised a one-day conference on ‘Bone Marrow Transplant in Paediatrics’.

The conference was organised by Dr T Narender Kumar, hemato-oncologist, on the occasion of completion of four successful years of bone marrow transplantation (BMT) at KIMS. The main objective of the conference was to improve awareness among the paediatricians about the role and process of bone marrow transplant in children.

Some of the topics covered in the conference, which was attended by close to 250 national and State level faculty and paediatricians from Telangana and AP, were paediatric transplant in India, transplant indications, management of infections in BMT, how paediatric BMT differs from adult BMT and post-transplant complications.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr T Narender Kumar said the primary objective of the conference was to bring together paediatricians from across the twin States to understand BMT. “The conference focused on most of the aspects of bone marrow transplantation in children. The sessions were interactive in which the topics were discussed from basics to the highest level,” he said.

