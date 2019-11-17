Conference on Quantum Computing held in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:21 pm

Hyderabad: IEEE Hyderabad Quantum Computing Special Interest Group (SIG) in association with IIIT-Hyderabad and Microsoft organised a series of Quantum Computing sessions. These sessions are aimed at reinforcing the commitment to foster innovation. The SIG is an initiative under the Computer Society Chapter of the IEEE Hyderabad section.

The first workshop on Quantum Computing was held on November 16 and it was covered by Professor Nirman Ganguly from BITS Pilani Hyderabad on the topic — Basics of Quantum Entanglement and Quantum Computing — followed by a talk delivered by Dr Urbasi Sinha from Raman Research Institute on Experimental Quantum Computing and Quantum Cryptography by manipulating Light Quanta. About 108 delegates attended the sessions and the youngest delegate was from class 11 and the oldest was a senior retired atomic scientist.

N Venkatesh, IEEE Hyderabad Section Chair, Bala Peddigari, Secretary, IEEE Hyderabad Section, Reena Dayal, Chair, IEEE Quantum SIG, Ramesh Ketharaju, Secretary, IEEE Quantum SIG, Indranil C and Pavan from IEEE Quantum SIG were part of the Quantum Computing Workshop. Speaking on the event Dayal said, “IEEE Quantum SIG is dedicated to promoting the area of Quantum Computing and allied areas amongst academia, students, industry, and government.”

