By | Published: 12:32 am 7:01 pm

Hyderabad: Osmania University PG College of Law and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Southern India Regional Council are jointly organising a two-day conference on ‘Recent Trends in Corporate Laws: Their Impact on Socio-Economic Development in India’ on November 23 and 24.

The conference will provide a constructive opportunity for students, lawyers and associated professional members to exchange insights and explore current scenario of corporate law

Interested candidates can send their original and unpublished articles relating to the seminar.

The last date for submission of abstract is October 15 and confirmation of the abstract will be informed to the candidates on or before October 20. The last date for submission of full-length paper to email [email protected] is November 1.

