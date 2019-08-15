Conference on wildlife conservation in Hyderabad on Nov 13, 15

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES), Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad is organising an international conference on ‘Advancements in Veterinary Sciences for Wildlife Conservation’ and the annual conference of Association of Indian Zoo and Wildlife Veterinarians (AIZWV) in Hyderabad on November 13 and 15.

The conference will highlight new research developments in conservation and management of endangered Indian wildlife with focus on wildlife health, conservation breeding and management, conservation breeding and management, conservation genetics and reproductive technologies.

The conference will bring together zoo and wildlife veterinarians, wildlife conservationists, zoo managers and biologists working in different parts of the world to deliberate on recent scientific developments in this area.

Scientists and experts from various branches of wildlife conservation biology will have a platform to discuss latest developments in the conference. Some of the areas that come-up for discussion in the conference include ‘Wildlife Health and Management’, ‘Conservation Genomics’, ‘Zoo Biology and Conservation’ and ‘Reproductive Biotechnologies’.

