Confession pages turn nightmarish for Hyderabad women

Many women who share personal details on social media sites are being exploited

By | Published: 12:07 am 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: Confessional pages on social networking sites are turning out to be traps for many women in the city, with some predators exploiting personal information shared on such platforms.

Confessional pages are seen mostly on Facebook, while Instagram too has a number of confessional accounts, some of them run by students, where mostly women share personal ordeals they went through.

A few months ago, the Banjara Hills police received a complaint from the manager of a popular bank in the IT corridor, urging to take action against a person for harassing her. The woman, who wrote about the trauma she went through as a student after breaking up with her boyfriend on a confessional account run by students of her college, said the suspect had somehow managed to hack into the account and accessed her personal details, exploited her, much after she had left the college.

The suspect, after getting her personal details, had also floated stories about her and managed to get in touch with her personally, after which he even molested her.

According to police officials, there were more such incidents in the city. However, due to fear, most victims were not approaching the police. According to police officials, there have been instances wherein some of the girls slipped into depression, unable to take the harassment, trolling and even blackmailing they faced after posting personal issues on such pages.

Cyber Peace Foundation senior project manager IL Narasimha Rao said those who face such harassment, should not block or delete information on the confessional pages or accounts as these could be used as an evidence against the harasser.

However, the best way to prevent it was to desist from posting personal information and experiences on social media, officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .