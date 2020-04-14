Confident of curbing virus with tough steps, says KTR

By | Published: 9:58 pm 9:59 pm

Hyderabad: Stringent implementation of the lockdown norms in the containment zones under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area was key to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said on Tuesday.

With the Centre extending the lockdown till May 3, the State government is making all-out efforts to contain Coronavirus in the State with special focus on Hyderabad and its surrounding areas which have become hotspots for the deadly virus.

The authorities concerned were directed to initiate stringent action against any violations of the lockdown in containment zones.

Rama Rao, who held a high-level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan along with Health Minister Eatala Rajender, was confident of preventing the virus through stringent implementation of the lockdown with focus on containment zones. The meeting was held following directions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy and other top officials attended the meeting convened to devise a strategy to contain the spread of the virus.

It was decided to shut all routes connecting the containment zones with the rest of the city and open only one route which would be under the surveillance of the police. Arrangements were made to supply essential commodities, including groceries, to every household in the containment zone.

To avoid mass gatherings during the distribution of essential commodities by some individuals and organisations, the Minister suggested that such people can consult the GHMC or the police officials who will collect the commodities and distribute them in the required areas.

Further, officials would take up household surveys to identify persons with Coronavirus symptoms and shift them to hospitals for necessary tests. Positive patients would be shifted to isolation wards in government hospitals.

In addition to the travel history details, the officials were instructed to obtain a list of their primary and secondary contacts for further investigation. The GHMC, along with the Police and the Health Departments, would work in coordination to track patients and shift them to hospitals.

Rajender pointed out that the next 10 days were crucial to contain the novel Coronavirus and emphasised the need to enforce stringent steps to prevent people from venturing out of their homes. “People should not be allowed to venture on to the roads unnecessarily,” he reiterated. While the State government had made all arrangements to meet any eventuality, the officials of various departments were asked to work in close coordination with the medical fraternity to contain the disease.

To meet the medical needs of people living in the containment zones, the officials were asked to deploy at least one ambulance at each containment zone in Hyderabad.

Special teams comprising police, medical and municipal administration officials were deployed in all areas across the GHMC area. The teams would remain on duty for three shifts to meet any eventuality and quarantine the suspects or send them to the designated hospitals in case of severe cases. They were entrusted with the job of creating awareness among people on the importance of home isolation as well as ensuring smooth supply of essential commodities at their doorsteps in the containment zones.

Citizens can dial toll-free number 104 or GHMC call centre 040 21111111 for help with regard to medical and other emergencies as well as to report any suspected cases of Covid-19 for further assistance.

GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, Special Chief Secretary for Health Shantha Kumari, Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar, Police Commissioners Anjani Kumar, VC Sajjanar and Mahesh Bhagwat and other officials attended the meeting.

