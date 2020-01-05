Confident of winning Karimnagar Municipal Corporation: Kamalakar

By | Published: 10:19 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Sunday exuded confidence that the TRS will win the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation in the coming municipal elections.

The Minister was speaking at a programme where RTC JAC leader Jakkula Mallesham and others joined Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Rekurthi.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister said it was not possible to give tickets to everybody, and those who failed to get tickets should not be disappointed. Stating that Telangana people were behind TRS solidly, he said there was no space for other political parties in the State.

Stating that development of the town was neglected in united Andhra Pradesh and that leaders used to forget people after elections, he said the situation, however, had changed after the formation of Telangana State.

Earlier, people used to get a meagre pension of Rs 70, which was enhanced to Rs 2016 (old age) and Rs 3016 (disabled) after K Chandrasekhar Rao assumed charge as Chief Minister.

Kalyana Laxmi and Shadi Mubarak were introduced to provide financial assistance for the marriage of poor women. Besides 24 hour current supply, Rythu Bandhu, and Rythu Bima were also introduced to protect the interests of farmers.

Talking about the development of Karimnagar town, Minister said in order to provide employment to local youth, IT tower was constructed. The town would become a famous tourism center after completion of the cable bridge, Manair River Front development project.

He found fault with local MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for not sanctioning funds to the district though he elected as MP seven months ago.

Kamalakar wanted to gift Karimnagar Municipal Corporation to Chief Minister by winning a total of 60 wards.

