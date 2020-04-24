Confusion prevails in Hyderabad over timing of shops

By | Published: 12:45 am 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Confusion prevails in parts of the city over the lockdown timings, especially on when shops selling essential commodities and supermarkets have to stop business.

While the police say that all essential commodities can be sold till 6 pm as announced by the government, the ground reality is different.

In some places, grocery stores and vegetable sellers say they are being asked to shut shop by 11 am. Many supermarkets, including outlets of prominent chains are closing by 12 noon sharp, saying police have asked them to do so.

“Shops selling essential commodities are to be allowed to remain open till 6 pm, but that is not the case,” says SQ Masood, a social activist from Tadban. “The shops are closed early and those going out even around 1 pm to procure pulses or vegetables are facing the wrath of police,” he said.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, police vehicles reportedly went around asking shopkeepers to pull down shutters in several areas, especially the older parts of the city, much before 2 pm. On Thursday, the shopkeepers themselves downed the shutters in fear of being reprimanded by the police.

“Policemen are shouting at us and sometimes even beating us. The higher officials through social media announce that shops trading in all essential commodities will be opened till 6 pm but on the other hand, patrol vehicles are closing down the shops at 1 pm itself,” said Ayaan, a shopkeeper in Talabkatta.

On Thursday, areas such as Amanagar, Talabkatta, Falaknuma, Kalapather, Asifnagar, Fateh Darwaza, Chandrayangutta wore a deserted look at 1 pm itself.

“If we keep the shop open till afternoon, returning home has become a major issue. Our vehicles are being seized by the police despite giving explanation,” said another shopkeeper from Moghalpura.

When contacted, a senior city police official said they are allowing those engaged in trading essential commodities to run the business till 6 pm. “We are advising the people not to come out of their houses and asking the shopkeepers to ensure social distancing. There were some rumours and we issued a clarification,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .