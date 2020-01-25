Cong, BJP continue to suffer drubbing in Adilabad

By | Published: 9:56 pm

Adilabad: The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a drubbing in elections to municipalities across the erstwhile Adilabad district of which results declared on Saturday. The two national party candidates could not register victory in majority of wards in the civic bodies. In particular, the Congress could not win a single ward in two civic bodies such as Chennur and Bhainsa. It had to be content with barely 50 out of total 309 wards, suggesting a share of 16 per cent. Similarly, the BJP was unable to open its account in five municipalities i.e. Mancherial, Luxettipet, Chennur, Kyathanpalli and Kaghaznagar. Its candidates managed to win from 26 wards showing a stake of 14 per cent.

The AIMIM, the other party which bagged Bhainsa municipality for a record second time, could not prove its prospects in eight civic bodies namely Mancherial, Naspur, Luxettipet, Chennur, Kyathanpalli, Bellampalli, Kaghaznagar and Khanapur municipalities where its nominees could not register victory from a single ward. It stood along with the Congress by clinching five wards from Adilabad municipality.

Meanwhile, the Independent candidates are going to play a vital role in choosing the posts of chairpersons of Naspur and Khanapur municipalities where the TRS nominees won from 10 wards and require three more wards for securing the post. In Khanapur, both the TRS and Congress won five seats each. Three Independents triumphed from Naspur and one from Khanapur civic body.

