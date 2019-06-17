Cong, BJP covering up failures with false claims: Talasani

By | Published: 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday slammed Congress legislator Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who alleged that Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme was being inaugurated hastily without completing works.

Talasani said due to the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the project was completed at a scorching pace, but it was the previous Congress government which failed to complete Pranahitha-Chevella project even after spending crores of rupees.

In a frontal assault, the Minister attacked the Congress and the BJP for levelling baseless allegations to cover up their respective failures in winning people’s trust. He said the Congress leaders were speaking irresponsibly from the comforts of Gandhi Bhavan, even as the entire nation was looking at the speedy completion of the Kaleshwaram project in awe. “The Chief Minister himself worked like an engineer to redesign the project to ensure optimum utilisation of Godavari water for maximum coverage,” he said.

The Minister observed that the Congress was suffering leadership issues and petty politics, prompting their MLAs to merge the Congress Legislature Party with the TRS Legislature Party. He also ridiculed the allegations of BJP leaders, terming them as an attempt to malign the brand image of Hyderabad. He strongly objected to Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy’s statements that Hyderabad had become a haven for terrorists.

He also faulted BJP State president K Laxman too and said neither the Chief Minister nor TRS working president KT Rama Rao ever said the latter would be elevated to the Chief Minister’s post. “Even if the party decides, what is wrong in Rama Rao becoming the Chief Minister?” he asked.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Irrigation Development Corporation Chairman Eda Shankar Reddy said the Congress leaders, including Vikramarka, were trying to mislead people through their irresponsible statements on Kaleshwaram. He termed the allegations of Congress leaders as an attempt to cover up their failures of the past in completing irrigation projects and for the injustice done to Telangana region in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

“The TRS government is completing several irrigation projects at a rapid pace, and we are ready for an open debate on this issue. The Telangana Congress leaders remained mute spectators to the injustice done to the region by the Andhra rulers before the formation of the State,” he said. He said nothing less than 70 per cent works had been completed at all pump houses of Kaleshwaram project. “The Congress leaders do not know the basic technical aspects of the project,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter